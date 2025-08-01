Missile fired from Yemen triggers sirens across Israel, disrupts air travel

Alerts sound in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv area and West Bank as Ben Gurion Airport halts incoming flights; air defenses engaging incoming threat

A missile was launched from Yemen toward Israel on Friday evening, triggering air raid sirens in multiple regions, the IDF said.
The military said air defense systems successfully intercepted the threat. The sirens sounded across central Israel, including the Tel Aviv area, the Shfela region, Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank.
The military urged the public to follow instructions from the Home Front Command. Several incoming flights to Ben Gurion Airport were delayed midair amid the alerts.
