Ben Gvir to demand death penalty for terrorists, in coalition negotiation

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir will on Monday demand legislation to allow death penalty for terrorists in his negotiations to join Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.

Such a law had been discussed in previous administrations, but was ruled out by members of the coalition at the time, although supported by some members of the ruling Likud

Now with a secure right-wing and religious government, it is likely to have a majority support.

Ben Gvir named putting terrorists to death, as part of his campaign promises and hopes to include the legislation in his coalition agreement along with other moves he described as bolstering sovereignty and the rule of law.

"In recent years we are witnessing a growth and expansion of murderous terrorism directed at Jews just because they are Jews, and in an effort to harm Israel and the revival of the Jewish People in their homeland," Ben Gvir's proposal said.

"After each terror attack, leaders in the security agencies promise the 'long arm of Israel will settle the account with the murderers,' when in fact most receive improved conditions in prison, a pay check from the Palestinian Authority and are ultimately released in a prisoner exchange," Ben Gvir's party proposal said.

"The object of the law is to cut terror down at its source and issue a clear warning. No longer jail with benefits, no prisoners' early release," the proposal said.

