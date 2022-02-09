Iran unveils new missile able to reach Israel

Iran unveiled a new missile on Wednesday with a reported range that would allow it to reach both targets inside its archfoe Israel as well as U.S. bases in the region.

State TV reported that the missile has solid fuel and a range of 1,450 kilometers, or 900 miles. It is called the Khaibar-buster, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.

2 צפייה בגלריה Iran's new missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers (900 miles)

It said the missile has high accuracy, is manufactured completely domestically, and can defeat missile shield systems. The information has not been independently verified.

The missile was revealed during a visit of Iranian military officials at one of the Revolutionary Guards missile bases, and it has been reported that it can be produced completely independently.

Israel’s closest point to Iran is some 1,000 kilometers, or 620 miles, away.

The report comes as negotiations continue in Vienna to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Iran, which has long said it does not seek nuclear weapons, insists its missile program is only a deterrent.