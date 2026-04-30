French far-right leader backs Israel strikes on Hezbollah, calling fight ‘a clash of civilizations’

Jordan Bardella , president of France’s far-right National Rally party and widely seen as Marine Le Pen’s right-hand man, offered unusually strong French support Wednesday night for Israel’s actions in the Middle East, saying its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon is part of a fight for its very existence and security, “which is also a clash of civilizations.”

While Bardella stressed that Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, a close friend of France, must be proportionate, he refused to condemn the strikes themselves.

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Bardella could find himself next year as the far right’s presidential candidate in France. Le Pen, his party leader, was sentenced last year to two years in prison, suspended, and fined 100,000 euros after being convicted of embezzling European Union funds. She was also barred from running for office for five years.

Le Pen has appealed the ruling, and a final decision in her case is expected on July 7. If her disqualification stands, Bardella, 30, is expected to lead France’s growing far-right camp into the 2027 election. If Le Pen is allowed to run, he is expected to be the party’s candidate for prime minister.

In an interview Wednesday evening with French television network BFMTV, Bardella was asked whether Israel’s response in Lebanon was disproportionate.

“Israel is in a difficult situation because it is surrounded by Iran and its Shiite proxy organizations, by Hezbollah and Hamas, whose entire existence is driven by the desire to destroy Israel,” he said. “Israel is surrounded by enemies that want to eliminate it, and it is fighting for its very existence and security, which is also a clash of civilizations.”

Bardella refused to condemn Israel over its actions in Lebanon but said its response must remain measured.

“Hezbollah must be disarmed, and Israel’s surgical strikes are legitimate but must be proportionate,” he said.

Bardella noted that France is a friend of Lebanon and that the two countries have shared important ties of friendship and culture since the 13th century.

“For years, Hezbollah has been considered an integral part of Lebanon, while the organization is in fact an extension of the Iranian regime that not only seeks Israel’s destruction but also poses a danger to Europe’s interests and to the interests of the Western world in the region,” he said.

He added that he does not support anyone automatically, and would never do so, especially on foreign and security policy.

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“But we have to understand that the best way to ensure Israel’s security and Lebanon’s independence is not only diplomatic,” he said. “It also requires disarming Hezbollah and supporting the Lebanese army, and France can take part in that. Only in this way can these two democracies live in security.”

Bardella’s position is a direct challenge to the official policy of the French government, which is very close to Lebanon and has repeatedly condemned Israel over its strikes there, even while saying it supports Israel’s right to security.

The French Foreign Ministry has consistently stressed that negotiations are the preferred solution, alongside logistical and financial support for the Lebanese army, though that support has so far been slow to materialize.

In Wednesday night’s interview, Bardella also said Le Pen is innocent and that he is preparing with her every day, in close cooperation, for their rise to power, which would make him prime minister. At the same time, he said that “all scenarios are being taken into account.”