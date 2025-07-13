At Least 18 killed in clashes between Druze, Bedouins in southern Syria

Clashes between Druze and Bedouin communities in southern Syria killed at least 18 people and wounded 40 others, Syrian media and an opposition monitoring group said Sunday, marking a sharp escalation in tensions in the province of As-Suwayda.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group with sources inside Syria, said the violence began after armed men stopped, robbed and severely beat a young Druze man on the highway linking As-Suwayda to Damascus. He was later released in a remote area. In response, Druze residents reportedly detained several members of Bedouin tribes, igniting a new round of confrontations.
On Sunday, local sources said Bedouin-linked gunmen set up a checkpoint and detained 14 Druze civilians, apparently in retaliation. Heavy shelling was reported in the area, causing casualties and damaging property. Among the dead were 14 Druze, including a child, and four Bedouins.
Witnesses told the Qatari news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that explosions were heard throughout neighborhoods in As-Suwayda and at least one home caught fire. Firefighters were unable to reach the scene due to ongoing gunfire.
Local leaders launched mediation efforts to de-escalate the situation and secure the release of hostages held by both sides, according to the Observatory.
Hamoud al-Hanawi, a senior Druze cleric in As-Suwayda, called for calm in a statement Sunday, urging all parties “to halt anything that might sow division.” He also appealed to Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara to intervene.
Mustafa al-Bakour, the provincial governor—who remains in office despite reports he had resigned in May after armed men attacked his office—also called for restraint. “We extend a hand to all who seek reform, the building of a state and a better life for all Syrians,” he said in a statement.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The unrest comes as Syria’s new leadership under al-Shara, who deposed President Bashar Assad eight months ago, seeks to consolidate power. In May, following similar clashes, al-Shara met with Druze leaders and the governor to discuss ways to ease tensions and promote national unity.
The May violence, which left more than 70 dead, was triggered by a leaked audio recording attributed to a Druze cleric in which offensive remarks were allegedly made about the Prophet Muhammad. Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, spiritual leader of Syria’s Druze, at the time accused the regime of carrying out a “massacre” and appealed for international intervention.
More than 500,000 Druze live in Syria, mostly concentrated in As-Suwayda. Exact figures are unknown, as no national census has been conducted since the civil war began in 2011. Al-Shara has previously declared his intention to “bring the Druze back to Islam.” Since assuming power, his administration has limited Druze access to leadership positions and influence even within their home province, moves that community leaders have described as persecution.