Israel issues security recommendations for Israelis in Istanbul amid threats of attack

Israel on Thursday issued recommendations for Israelis visiting Istanbul, amid threats of an imminent Iranian attack against Israeli targets including locking hotel rooms doors.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Tourists were also urged to inform family members or friends in Israel of their updated whereabouts so that they could be located in case of crisis.

2 View gallery Israeli tourists visit a Bazar in Istanbul despite threats of Iranian attack ( Photo: Yoav ZItun )

Officials said Israelis residing in Turkish hotels should not open their doors to anyone including room service, hotel maintenance or deliveries and be aware of suspicious persons' when in public areas.

The tourists should also avoid sites or tours offered on social media and refrain from entering cabs soliciting their business.

On Tuesday, Israel raised the threat level for Istanbul to the highest, as officials said there were credible threats of immediate attacks.

Despite calls by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday and the urging of the National Security Council for Israelis in Istanbul to leave the city and return home as soon as possible, Israeli tourists continued to travel to Turkey, ignoring all warnings.

Officials said there were a number of Iranian terror squads in Istanbul, prepared to launch attacks including bombings, kidnapping and murder.

2 View gallery Turkish security forces on patrol in Istanbul ( Photo: AFP )

Turkish intelligence Agency, MIT in cooperation with Israel's Mossad Intelligence Agency foiled one attack earlier this week, according to media reports.

Israelis were in danger of Iranian attacks in response to recent mysterious deaths of Iranian scientists and officials of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in recent weeks.



