Police respond to active shooter at San Diego mosque

Officers say people may have been shot at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where armed police surrounded the Clairemont complex and officials urged residents to avoid the area

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San Diego police responded Monday to a reported active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the Clairemont neighborhood, with officials saying officers were on scene and working to secure the area.
Officer Anthony Carrasco said police believed people had been shot, though no further official details were immediately available.
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ארה"ב דיווח על ירי ב מסגד ב סן דייגו קליפורניה מרכז איסלאמיארה"ב דיווח על ירי ב מסגד ב סן דייגו קליפורניה מרכז איסלאמי
San Diego police responding to an active shooter at a local Islamic Center
Aerial footage from local television showed dozens of patrol cars surrounding the mosque, streets closed in the area and armed officers moving through the complex with rifles drawn.
Mayor Todd Gloria said on X that he was receiving updates from law enforcement. “Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area,” he wrote.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he had been briefed and urged the public to follow instructions from local authorities.
The Islamic Center, about 9 miles north of downtown San Diego, is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. Its campus includes Al Rashid School, which offers courses in Arabic, Islamic studies and the Quran.
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