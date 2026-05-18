Police respond to active shooter at San Diego mosque

San Diego police responded Monday to a reported active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the Clairemont neighborhood, with officials saying officers were on scene and working to secure the area.

Officer Anthony Carrasco said police believed people had been shot, though no further official details were immediately available.

1 View gallery San Diego police responding to an active shooter at a local Islamic Center

Aerial footage from local television showed dozens of patrol cars surrounding the mosque, streets closed in the area and armed officers moving through the complex with rifles drawn.

Mayor Todd Gloria said on X that he was receiving updates from law enforcement. “Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area,” he wrote.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he had been briefed and urged the public to follow instructions from local authorities.