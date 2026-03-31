Adi's partner was killed on October 7 and her brother fell in Lebanon yesterday

Adi Harel's partner, Staff Sgt. Yonatan Savitsky of the Egoz unit was killed on October 7. On Tuesday, the IDF announced that that her brother, Gilad Harel of the Nahal Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, was killed in combat against Hezbollah terrorists in the western sector of southern Lebanon , alongside Capt. Noam Madmoni, 22, Sgt. Ben Cohen, 21, and Sgt. Maxsim Entis, 21.

He shared a particularly close bond with his sister, whom the family said “was much more than a sister to him. She was a close friend, a partner on his path, and he was a significant person in her life.” Adi was traveling in Guatemala at the time of Gilad’s death and traveled back to Israel to mourn her brother.

4 View gallery Adi and Gilad, with parents Keren and Eitan ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

On October 7, during the battle at the Kissufim outpost , Savitsky, a combat soldier in the Egoz unit and Adi’s partner of four years, was killed. Two weeks later, she returned to the IDF, resuming her role as a platoon commander in the Artillery Corps.

4 View gallery Adi Harel and her partner Yonatan Savitsky, who was killed in battle on October 7 ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Gilad himself enlisted in the Nahal reconnaissance unit and served as a Negev machine gunner. His family said he “was very proud of his military service and believed he was doing his utmost to protect the country. In recent months, he was a loving and devoted partner to Neta Katz. Their relationship was marked by deep closeness, friendship and great love.”

A family member said that “when people speak about Harel, the first words that come up are ‘quiet strength.’ Gilad was an exceptional young man who combined impressive abilities with modesty and humility. He excelled in his studies, possessed natural curiosity, and delved into many fields out of genuine interest and a desire to grow. Gilad was an athlete at heart. In his youth, he was an outstanding soccer player.”

4 View gallery Gilad Harel and Maxsim Entis ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )





4 View gallery Gilad Harel and his girlfriend, Neta Katz ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )