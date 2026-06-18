Iran talks in Switzerland thrown into doubt after threats over IDF strikes in Lebanon

The agreement has been signed, but the ceremony meant to launch its next stage is now in doubt. Pakistan’s prime minister has canceled his planned trip to the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the agreement with Iran.

Vice President JD Vance said he was no longer certain when he would travel, and a Hezbollah -affiliated Lebanese outlet reported Thursday night that Iran’s negotiating delegation had suspended its departure because of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.

JD Vance’s attack on Israeli cabinet ministers ( Video: Reuters )

The report by Al Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, quoted an informed source as saying that “the Iranian negotiating delegation suspended its departure for the first round of negotiations in Switzerland due to the continued Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.”

The source claimed Tehran had informed the American side and mediators that Lebanon was a central issue for Iran in any decision to continue or suspend the talks. Iran, the source said, warned that continued Israeli operations and strikes 10 kilometers inside Lebanese territory constitute “a clear violation of the memorandum of understanding.”

At the same time, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he was reiterating Hezbollah’s commitment to a ceasefire “as long as Israel adheres to it.”

The uncertainty comes after sharp criticism of Israel from Trump and Vance, including over the strike in Beirut’s Dahiyeh shortly before the agreement was finalized, as well as criticism from Israeli Cabinet ministers. Vance was especially blunt, telling Israeli ministers: “Do not attack the only leader in the world who likes you.”

1 View gallery Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland ( Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP )

Vance said he may postpone his own planned trip to Switzerland, which had been expected Friday and was supposed to include a formal signing ceremony for the agreement. The visit was also intended to help open the next round of talks between the sides.

“Our plan is to go to Switzerland. I don’t know exactly when,” Vance told reporters at the White House. “I assume it will be over the weekend, but I’m not sure.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country served as a key mediator, also delayed his planned visit to the resort near Lucerne, where Pakistani officials had been expected to host the signing ceremony, because the agreement had already been signed in practice.

The uncertainty over the timetable could raise new questions and further complicate the Trump administration’s effort to advance an agreement that many in the United States, including Republicans in Congress, have criticized as overly generous to Tehran.

On Thursday night, Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei approved direct negotiations with the United States in a written statement read on state media.

“It is clear that the face-to-face negotiations that will take place in the future do not mean accepting the enemy’s position,” he said in the statement.

The response, Khamenei’s first to the agreement, signals a shift in Iran’s approach. For years, conservative officials, especially his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the war, opposed direct talks with Washington, particularly after the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said in a briefing that Iran would invite inspectors from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency to examine its nuclear facilities and would begin a process to locate and disclose the whereabouts of Tehran’s enriched material.

AP reported that Witkoff told congressional leadership and members of national security committees that the memorandum of understanding does not include side agreements. However, there is an accompanying letter between Tehran and the IAEA under which Witkoff would allow IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to bring American nuclear inspectors to Tehran.

CNN reported that the United States and Iran are working to formulate secret proposals to implement the 14 clauses signed this week, including details on how the future of Iran’s nuclear program would be handled.

The report was based on three U.S. officials familiar with the negotiations, one regional official and a former senior U.S. official.

In response to a CNN question, Vance hinted that at least some of what administration officials have described as “gentlemen’s agreements” with Iran, beyond the memorandum of understanding, are written agreements. The sources stressed, however, that the documents are far from final. Iran has not signed any additional documents beyond the 14-point memorandum, raising questions about whether the White House overstated the commitments it secured from Tehran.

Vance told CNN that some of the understandings were written down, but said the administration was focused on Iranian behavior rather than written or oral promises.

The regional official described the written portions as “working documents” that the two sides agreed to formalize in the next stage. According to the sources, the documents include more detailed language on what American negotiators are seeking to advance as the basis for continued talks on Iran’s nuclear program and other issues.