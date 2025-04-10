US plan targets Hezbollah, Beirut port, Lebanese report says, as group prepares for Israeli attacks

Lebanese media outlet Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah, claimed on Thursday morning that Morgan Ortagus, deputy envoy of President Donald Trump to the Middle East, provided information to the Saudi channels Al-Hadath and Al-Arabiya about Hezbollah’s activities at the Beirut seaport.

According to the report, Ortagus—who visited Lebanon and compared Hezbollah to a cancer that must be removed—essentially launched a "media campaign" as a prelude to security measures at the port, similar to those implemented at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport. The report also suggested this could be a "prelude to an Israeli attack."

At the same time, Hezbollah's Lebanese lawmaker, Hassan Fadallah, denied the claims that the organization used the seaport for arms smuggling and condemned Israel's continued attacks on Lebanese territory to stop Hezbollah. He said that "there is an item that must be on the government's agenda, and that is to stop the violations against Lebanon. This is a national priority. There needs to be a serious discussion about the Israeli attacks, about the ways to confront them, and how to liberate the country. Lebanon's problem lies in the occupation and the violation of its sovereignty. There are those who are working to undermine the foundations on which Lebanon is built."

According to the Al-Akhbar report, during her recent visit to Lebanon, Ortagus discussed the port in detail, inquired about upcoming appointments there, and conveyed messages that Hezbollah affiliates should be removed from any key positions, including customs. Al-Akhbar noted that the publication of information in Saudi media was therefore not surprising. The outlet further claimed there are "rumors" of a U.S. security team secretly overseeing operations at the port. Additionally, the United States is expected to impose conditions on Lebanon regarding port activities and maritime shipping, similar to past restrictions on Iranian aircraft landing in Beirut.

The Lebanese outlet stated: "The new American move regarding the port exposes additional elements of the American-Israeli project, which is not limited to disarming Hezbollah but aims for complete American control of all Lebanese facilities."

The report comes as Hezbollah announced Thursday morning that it is willing to enter into negotiations with the Lebanese government on a new "national defense strategy." Before the war, the terrorist organization defined itself as the "protector of Lebanon," but after dragging the country into war against its will, suffering severe blows, and inflicting mortal damage on its own country, it has lost a significant portion of its power and is facing demands that it completely disarm.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria addressed comments made on Wednesday by the Israel military's Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, regarding Hezbollah’s ongoing activities in the Dahieh area.

In the report, a "senior source" claimed this too was a prelude to an attack, adding: "Israel continues to evade the ceasefire agreement and keeps Lebanon as an open arena for its attacks and pressures." When asked whether the site in Dahieh mentioned by Adraee, allegedly used for weapons production, had been inspected, the source replied: "We have no confirmation of this. What is the connection between Shoueifat (in Dahieh) and the ceasefire agreement south of the Litani? Clearly, the focus on this area only conceals aggressive intentions."

Shortly after, reports in Lebanon indicated that the Lebanese army arrived on Wednesday at the site in Dahieh mentioned by Adraee to verify the IDF’s claims. According to Adraee, Israel had warned the monitoring committee about a "subterranean site for weapons production" that Hezbollah had resumed operating after it was previously attacked in Dahieh. A surprise inspection was reportedly carried out at the site, but the terror organization allegedly received prior notice, "removed" the engineering equipment, and later returned it.

Al-Akhbar also reported that the United States had informed Gulf states, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, that they should not provide any financial aid to Lebanon for the time being. According to the report, the Americans are demanding these states wait for developments with Iran and assess whether Lebanon will comply with U.S. economic, political and security conditions.

The report noted that the U.S. decision is not limited to Lebanon but also applies to Syria, where Washington is demanding the new administration implement a list of requirements tied to the region. The newspaper quoted a source "close to the American administration" who claimed: "The United States seeks to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict to achieve its broader goals in the Middle East, not just for Israel’s interests."

A diplomatic source added: "Arab countries want to help Lebanon, but they do not want to spend money without results, nor do they want to anger the Americans." Additionally, according to the report, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun—who has faced harsh criticism from Hezbollah for adopting a pro-Western stance—is expected to visit Qatar and the UAE next week.