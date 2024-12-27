Heavy rainfall, flooding expected for stormy Saturday forecast

Red alerts have been issued across parts of Israel, with strong winds, heavy rainfall, and a risk of flooding expected through the weekend.

The weather began to intensify Friday, with rain already falling in the north and central regions, including a stunning lightning storm in northern Sharon. However, this is just a preview of the severe weather expected tonight and Saturday as the storm system peaks.

2 View gallery A tree that fell in Kiryat Yam ( Photo: Yuval Katz )

On Friday overnight there is a significant risk of flooding along the northern and central coastal plains, strong winds will blow across the mountains and coastline, and snow will fall on Mount Hermon.

On Saturday, intermittent showers will affect the north and coastal plains, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Coastal areas, especially between Haifa and Hadera, are at heightened risk of flooding, while snow will continue to fall on Mount Hermon. By the afternoon, rain will primarily focus on the northern parts of the country.

The Israel Meteorological Service issued a red warning—its most severe level—citing substantial rainfall expected in the Carmel and northern Sharon regions, with totals ranging from 75 to 100 millimeters overnight through Saturday afternoon. A red warning for flooding has also been issued for these areas. In the Gush Dan region and northern coastal plains, rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 millimeters are expected.

The highest rainfall in the past 24 hours occurred in Haifa, with 42 millimeters recorded. Other locations included 34 millimeters in Harashim near Karmiel, 20 millimeters in Safed, 11 millimeters in Kfar Nahum near the Sea of Galilee, and 16 millimeters in Herzliya. Tel Aviv saw little rain, while Jerusalem and the southern regions remained dry throughout the day, only experiencing rain late in the evening.

2 View gallery Jerusalem ( Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/ AFP )

Coastal areas are also seeing strong winds tonight, with wind speeds exceeding 50 km/h in cities like Hadera, Ashkelon, and Ashdod. In Kiryat Yam, a tree was reported fallen in a parking lot.

On Sunday, rain will continue to fall intermittently, with thunderstorms in the north and along the coast. Snow will persist on Mount Hermon. There is still a slight risk of localized flooding along the northern coastline. By night, rain will spread to central Israel and as far as the northern Negev.

Rain is expected to continue on Monday, with ongoing flooding concerns along the coast. By Tuesday, the rains will gradually weaken and subside.