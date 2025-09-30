2 injured in attack south of Jerusalem: Teenager seriously hurt, terrorist was neutralized

Car ramming attack took place at the Al-Khader intersection on the Tunnels Road in Gush Etzion; Injured taken to Jerusalem hospitals 

Elisha Ben Kimon|Updated:
Car-ramming attack on the Tunnels Road: Two people were hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon at the Al-Khader Junction, on the Tunnels Road in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem. According to reports, the terrorist was neutralized by gunfire.
One of the injured, a teenager, was seriously injured and was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. The second injured, also a teen, was taken to Hadassah Hospital in minor condition. The junction is near the Tunnels Road checkpoint near the southern entrance to the capital
פיגוע דריסה בגוש עציוןפיגוע דריסה בגוש עציון
Car-ramming attack at Al-Khader junction in Gush Etzion
(Photo: Use according to Section 27A of the Copyright Law)
The report of the attack was received at the 101 hotline of Magen David Adom in the Jerusalem area, about injured people from a ramming attack near the Al-Khader Junction. The organization's medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment to the injured at the scene.
First published: 14:37, 09.30.25
