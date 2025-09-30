2 injured in attack south of Jerusalem: Teenager seriously hurt, terrorist was neutralized

Car-ramming attack on the Tunnels Road: Two people were hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon at the Al-Khader Junction, on the Tunnels Road in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem. According to reports, the terrorist was neutralized by gunfire.

