Israeli woman arrested in Crete following Interpol warrant

An Israeli woman was arrested in the Greek Mediterranean island of Crete following an Interpol warrant, Ynet learned on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old was arrested over a divorce dispute with her ex-husband, who passed away last year.

The woman left the United States with her three children eight years ago, claiming that she and the children - who were minors at the time - were victims of domestic violence.

The father claimed she kidnapped their children, but the Israeli Supreme Court decided they be extradited to the U.S. and granted her Israeli citizenship.

After her youngest daughter turned 18, the family went on a cruise but when the ship docked in Crete, police officers got on board the ship and arrested her at Interpol's request.

The woman is currently under house arrest in Crete, and the United States is expected to request to turn her in.

"Seven years ago, the Israeli Supreme Court unanimously ruled that my client may receive a shelter in Israel," her attorney Nir Yeslovich said.

"I am confident the United States law system will also be required to revoke all proceedings against her. It would be an honest, moral, and fair act, especially now, when the entire world, including the U.S., marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women this month."