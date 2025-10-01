Why Yom Kippur means Jews must lead peace with Arabs

On Yom Kippur, the Jewish people read the Book of Jonah, in which God tells Jonah to go to the city of Nineveh. At first, the prophet is not at all interested in collaborating with these sinners and enemies, “but Yom Kippur teaches us that we are all God's children… The role of the Jews is to be the older child, the more mature one. We have a responsibility to stand up to the plate even when it is uncomfortable, and to take more responsibility, especially in this region, and that's what we're going to try to do here.”