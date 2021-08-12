High Court nixes move to deny Israel Prize to professor

The High Court of Justice on Thursday decided to unanimously reverse the decision to take away the Israel Prize from a professor who allegedly supported anti-Israel boycott movement, which he denies.

Prof. Oded Goldreich was nominated for this year’s Israel Prize, the country's highest honor, in mathematics and computer science by a panel of judges. Former education minister Yoav Gallant, however, blocked the academic from receiving the Prize after Goldreich called on the EU to halt funding for Ariel University located in the West Bank.

Judge Yitzhak Amit in his verdict accepted the position of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who argued against Galant’s reasoning, adding that Goldreich's case is not exceptional enough to justify intervening in the committee's decision.

Amit added that while there may be exceptional and extreme cases in which it would be unreasonable to ignore harsh statements made by an award nominee in the past, Goldreich's case does not fall within that category.

The judge added the professor has reiterated his disapproval of any movement boycotting Israel, coupled with the fact that some of petitions and public letters he has signed over the past 15 years predate 2011 (when the law was passed that says boycotts cause harm to the State of Israel).

As per the final decision, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton will be given the authority to decide whether to approve the recommendation of the Prize Committee and award Goldreich Israel’s highest honor.

"This decision, among other things, was made in light of the fact that this court is not a replacement for any capable administrative body or its decisions, and also in light of the consistent ruling that this court prefers not to intervene in further petitions on withholding the Israel Prize,” wrote Justice Yael Vilner in the final verdict.

Goldreich’s lawyers said in response to the verdict: "We are of course pleased with the unanimous decision to overturn former education minister Galant's unfounded and dangerous decision.

“However, the decision of the majority of judges to pass the issue to the political echelon without ruling that political statements are not relevant to the question of eligibility for the award - is unfortunate, and should concern all those advocating for freedom of expression in Israel,” the lawyers added in the statement.

Education Minister Shasha-Biton's office said the minister "has received the High Court's ruling on Prof. Goldreich’s Israel Prize award, she will study it and make a decision after an in-depth examination.”