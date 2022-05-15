Israeli police brace for violence as Palestinians mark Nakba Day

Israel police are on alert for clashes on Sunday as Palestinians Mark Nakba Day, the day of calamity, marking the establishment of the state of Israel.
The security forces are on heightened alert ahead of the Nakba day, a commemoration what is known as the Palestinian Catastrophe, which comprised the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948, and the permanent displacement of a majority of the Palestinian people.
The Temple Mount and the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, remains the major flashpoint, as Hamas and other Palestinian factions call on Muslims to make a pilgrimage to the holy site to mark the day.
The police says rallies and marches are also set to take place in Nazareth, the Tel Aviv University, Ramallah, and Jericho.
On maximum alert, the forces reported that they are prepared to disperse any disorderly conduct and stop attempts at terror attacks on all fronts nationwide. This includes possible friction when Jews, celebrating Second Passover, visit Temple Mount, also on Sunday.
"We're intend to enable freedom of religious worship for all according to the rules of the status quo," the police said.
This is following a message from Hamas on Saturday, warning against Jews visiting the Temple Mount on Sunday.
"Breaking into the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Nakba day and Israel's approval of such, is a dangerous escalation that plays with the emotions of the Palestinian nation and the Arab people," Hamas said in a statement.
The terror group said that allowing Jews to visit the Temple Mount would be tantamount to "encouraging clashes for which Israel would be held responsible." Meanwhile, Hamas called on the Muslim people to make the pilgrimage to the Temple Mount.
Sunday's tensions follow the death of an Israeli police combatant amid a clash with Palestinians in Jenin, and the funeral of Al Jareeza journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, when police clashed with mourners, sparking controversy in Israel and international condemnation. Israeli security forces are being blamed for pummeling the Palestinian pallbearers with batons.
The police is concerned that Muslim militants will take advantage of the Nakba Day to provoke escalation.
Jerusalem's Islamic Waqf on Saturday, warned against Jews visiting the Temple Mount.
"We call upon Palestinian in East Jerusalem and Israeli Arabs to arrive at the gates of the mosque, protect and defend it in from extreme groups attempting to break in," the Waqf said.