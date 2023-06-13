New Russian passport law hurts aliyah

Any person who has been issued a conscription order or a civil service order will be required to deposit his passport. The passport will be kept until the expiration of the temporary restriction or the expiration date of the order.

Those who are released from military service in the FSB - the Russian Federal Security Service - will be required to deposit their passport for up to five years from the date of termination of their service. Holders of diplomatic passports and service passports will also be required to deposit their passports after the end of their duties.

