IDF soldier killed in Gaza during foiled Hamas abduction attempt

An IDF soldier was killed Wednesday during a Hamas ambush in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, the military said. His name has not yet been cleared for publication, and his family has been notified.
According to a preliminary investigation, terrorists emerged from underground and attacked an IDF unit operating in the area. During the assault, the attackers attempted to abduct an IDF soldier serving as a D9 armored bulldozer operator. The soldier resisted but was fatally shot by the assailants.
Nearby security forces opened fire, killing or wounding several terrorists and preventing the abduction, the IDF said. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.