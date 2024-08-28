IDF names soldier killed in combat in southern Gaza

Army reports Staff Sgt. Amit Friedman, 19, from Or Yehuda, a soldier in the Nahal Brigade's 932nd Battalion, killed in action; army death toll in war reaches 703

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF reported Wednesday morning that Staff Sgt. Amit Friedman, 19, from Or Yehuda, a soldier in the Nahal Brigade's 932nd Battalion, was killed in combat in southern Gaza.
Since the start of the war on October 7, 703 IDF soldiers have been killed, including 339 since the ground operation in Gaza began on October 29.
Staff Sgt. Amit Friedman
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
According to the IDF, 25 soldiers are currently hospitalized in serious condition, 167 with moderate injuries and six with minor injuries.
On Sunday, the army reported that Master Sgt. (res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut, 36, from Ashdod, a reservist in the 16th Brigade's 9207th Battalion, was killed by an explosive device in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood.
Over the weekend, three reservists—Evyatar Atuar, Danil Pechenyuk and Nitai Metodi—were killed during a raid in the Zeitoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City.
