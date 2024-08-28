IDF names soldier killed in combat in southern Gaza

The IDF reported Wednesday morning that Staff Sgt. Amit Friedman, 19, from Or Yehuda, a soldier in the Nahal Brigade's 932nd Battalion, was killed in combat in southern Gaza.

