Arabic music and alarm sounds: Hackers take over bus station screens, alarming passengers | Watch

Hackers took over bus‑stop digital displays in several cities Wednesday night, playing Arabic music, alarms and voices — causing alarm among passengers.
The incident—reported in cities including Ashdod, Ramat Gan and Modi’in from 8:00 p.m.—is being investigated by the Ministry of Transportation. Watch:
Sources say the screens belong to Urban Digital, and that this type of takeover hack is not new. According to one insider, security vulnerabilities have been repeatedly exploited, yet the problem remains unaddressed.
Passengers are urged to remain vigilant.