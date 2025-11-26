Arabic music and alarm sounds: Hackers take over bus station screens, alarming passengers | Watch

Hackers took over bus‑stop digital displays in several cities Wednesday night, playing Arabic music, alarms and voices — causing alarm among passengers.

The incident—reported in cities including Ashdod, Ramat Gan and Modi’in from 8:00 p.m.—is being investigated by the Ministry of Transportation.

The incident—reported in cities including Ashdod, Ramat Gan and Modi’in from 8:00 p.m.—is being investigated by the Ministry of Transportation. Watch:

