Gaza takeover plan could see 100,000 reservists mobilized, IDF estimates

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir approved the “core concept” for capturing Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave, following authorization from the Security Cabinet.
The large-scale operation would require calling up between 80,000 and 100,000 reservists under emergency mobilization orders, according to military estimates. Further high-level discussions are expected in the coming days and into next week.
The next round of discussions will focus on operational details, urban maneuver tactics and plans for dealing with Gaza City’s high-rises in the west and the guerrilla units Hamas has prepared there. Final troop numbers will be determined later, as the extended maneuver in Gaza City and northern Gaza is expected to continue deep into 2026.
Zamir’s early approval, two days ahead of schedule, came after a meeting with the General Staff Forum, Shin Bet representatives and other senior commanders. The IDF said the meeting reviewed recent operations, including the ongoing assault in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.
“The chief of staff emphasized the importance of raising force readiness, preparing for reserve mobilization and allowing a recovery period before the next missions,” the statement read.
Earlier this week, before Zamir’s initial green light, senior IDF officials stressed that the operation could not be carried out without a major reservist call-up. “We will definitely mobilize reserves, the question is not if, but how many,” they said, noting that planning also takes into account the olive harvest season in the West Bank and the upcoming holidays. Multiple operational options will be presented based on the chosen maneuver tactics.
In last week’s Cabinet meeting, Zamir had cautioned against a full-scale occupation of the territory, warning of potential harm to hostages and troop attrition, and instead proposed a siege strategy. His advice was rejected. Defense Minister Israel Katz, citing Hamas’ refusal to release hostages, argued that Israel must act “with full force” in Gaza.
The disagreement between Katz and Zamir escalated this week over upcoming IDF appointments. Katz accused Zamir of “needlessly harming senior IDF officers” and violating established consultation procedures, suggesting that the chief of staff was being influenced by “anti-government advisers.”
In response, the IDF said that Zamir makes appointments, which then go to the defense minister for approval. Katz insisted the process must be conducted in an orderly, pre-agreed manner.