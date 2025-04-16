IDF kills top Hamas terrorist behind deaths of 5 soldiers in 2014

The IDF and Shin Bet announced Wednesday it eliminated Mahmud Ibrahim Hasan Abu Hisirah, a member of Hamas' elite Nukhba force who took part in the July 28, 2014, infiltration attack during Operation Protective Edge, when five Israeli soldiers were killed near Nahal Oz.
According to the IDF, Abu Hassira was a top Hamas operative and the deputy of Hamas' Gaza City Brigade commander Izz al-Din Haddad — one of the terror group's two most senior military leaders in the Strip. He was killed several days ago in an airstrike in Gaza City, reportedly carried out last Thursday.
In recent years, Abu Hassira served as Haddad's personal military aide and was involved both in Hamas's war operations and the planning leading up to the October 7 massacre. Haddad currently commands Hamas's Gaza City Brigade and sits on the group’s military council. He oversees at least six battalions, including the Nukhba unit that led the October 7 attack.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
During the 2014 incident, Nukhba terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory through a tunnel and stormed an IDF position in Nahal Oz, killing Sergeant Daniel Kedmi, Sergeant Barkai Ishai Shor, Sergeant Erez Sagi, Sergeant Dor Deri, and Sergeant Nadav Raymond as well as wounding another soldier.
Since the start of the war in Gaza, Hamas has lost most of its senior commanders. According to The Wall Street Journal, citing intelligence officials, the group’s military leadership in Gaza is now deeply fragmented.
In the central and southern parts of the Strip, command is reportedly in the hands of Mohammed Sinwar, brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, though he's said to be in hiding and largely disconnected. Meanwhile, northern Gaza remains under the control of Izz al-Din Haddad, who held the same post at the start of the war.