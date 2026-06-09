US Apache helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz, crew rescued safely

A U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, with both crew members rescued safely, The New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the incident.

The crash occurred less than a day after a brief escalation in the Gulf. It was not immediately clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, suffered a mechanical failure or encountered another problem, according to the report.

1 View gallery A US Army Apache attack helicopter ( Photo: US Central Command )

The Trump administration had not announced the incident before the Times contacted the White House for comment. U.S. Central Command also had not publicly reported the crash.

The U.S. military has been using Apache helicopters to help enforce the blockade imposed around the Strait of Hormuz and ensure the closure of the key trade route. Central Command has also deployed MQ-9 Reaper drones and F-35 fighter jets as part of the operation.

Iran has claimed during the fighting that it downed about 30 drones. Fighter jets were also reported downed over the Gulf during Operation Epic Fury, known from the American perspective as Roaring Lion. The Apache, however, appears to be the first such helicopter to crash during the operation.