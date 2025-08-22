Ambassador slams international community for rewarding terror, ignoring hostages

Danny Ayalon says that if there will be a Palestinian state now, 'Hamas will become a real hero in Palestinian society'

Emily Schrader, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage deal
Hamas
ILTV
Hostage
The international community has demonstrated duplicitous behavior, according to former Israeli ambassador to the US Danny Ayalon.
He told ILTV that the fact the international community supports “a murderous terror organization like Hamas is really despicable and outrageous.” Moreover, he said, the community does not even speak about the release of the hostages, which should have been the first priority. Finally, he warned, members of the international community are considering recognizing a Palestinian state, which he said amounts to rewarding terrorism.
“Hamas will become a real hero in Palestinian society, which could even replace the supposedly more moderate forces of the Palestinian Authority,” Ayalon said.
Watch the full interview:
HOSTAGE TALKS OUTLOOK
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""