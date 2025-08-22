Ambassador slams international community for rewarding terror, ignoring hostages

The international community has demonstrated duplicitous behavior, according to former Israeli ambassador to the US Danny Ayalon.
He told ILTV that the fact the international community supports “a murderous terror organization like Hamas is really despicable and outrageous.” Moreover, he said, the community does not even speak about the release of the hostages, which should have been the first priority. Finally, he warned, members of the international community are considering recognizing a Palestinian state, which he said amounts to rewarding terrorism.
“Hamas will become a real hero in Palestinian society, which could even replace the supposedly more moderate forces of the Palestinian Authority,” Ayalon said.
Watch the full interview: