Florida Jew opens fire, injures 2 visiting Israelis he thought were Palestinians

Florida police arrested a 27-year-old Jewish man, Mordechai Brafman, on suspicion of attempting to murder two men he believed were Palestinian. The victims were an Israeli father and son visiting from Israel.
According to investigators, Brafman overtook their car in Miami Beach, made a U-turn, exited his vehicle and fired 17 shots at them. Local authorities said Brafman didn’t know the victims and there was no prior confrontation between the sides.
The shooting took place Saturday at 9:30 p.m. local time (early Sunday in Israel). CCTV footage from an apartment building shows the Israelis fleeing from their car, with one appearing to have bloodstains on his shirt. One victim was shot in the left shoulder, while the other suffered a graze wound on his arm.
Brafman drove home after the shooting and was arrested shortly after. He is charged with attempted murder. While police have not officially determined a motive, they said: “It should be noted that, while in custody in our interview room, the defendant spontaneously stated that while he was driving his truck, he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both. The victims and the defendant do not know each other,” Police added that he told investigators he had killed them.
Brafman, a married plumber, was interviewed last year by Florida media after vandals targeted a Miami Beach bagel shop displaying an Israeli flag. "It's just horrifying," he said at the time. "I’d like to see more unity, for people to fight less with each other and be more together."
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on U.S. federal authorities to charge Brafman with a hate crime, citing what it described as an "anti-Palestinian motive."