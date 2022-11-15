Third Israeli victim of Ariel attack, identified as Moti Ashkenazi

Israel revealed the name of the third victim in the deadly attack near the settlement of Ariel earlier in the day as 59-year-old Mordechai (Moti) Ashkenazi, a father to three who also has two grandchildren, and who was a resident of the southern city of Yavne.
Described as full of love of life, and a family man, Ashkenazi had worked for the cooking gas supplier Amisragas, catering to consumers in the northern West Bank settlements.
"This is a terrible loss to anyone who knew him," a family member said. Ashkenazi's wife Yonit, had lost her brother when an Egyptian soldier opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Sinai in 1979.
Earlier, two other Israeli men killed in the attack, were identified as Michael Ladygin from Bat Yam and Tamir Avihai, from the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Netafim.
Three people who were wounded in the attack, remain in serious condition in hospital.
A preliminary investigation of the attack showed that the terrorist, identified as Mohammad Souf from the Palestinian town of Hares, first attacked the Israeli guard at the entrance to the Ariel's industrial zone, then proceeded to a nearby gas station and stabbed three more people there.
He then stole a car, intentionally collided with another vehicle on a nearby highway and struck another person and attempted to steal another car before being stopped. He then began fleeing the scene on foot but was finally shot by soldiers and civilians.
Earlier, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi toured the site of the attack. He was met by settlers who were protesting the security situation and demanded the military take more action to counter terror strikes.
Meanwhile, clashes broke out at Hares, after local Palestinian residents hurled stones at passing cars, claiming they were responding to stones thrown at them, by settlers.
Security officials confirmed that some 70 settlers attacked passing Palestinian vehicles in the area, causing damage to cars but no injuries.
An unnamed official said the guards at the entrance to the industrial zone, failed to report the attack at its beginning, thus preventing troops from being able to block his exit on to the highway where he continued his 20-minute long killing spree.
"Such incidents must be responded to decisively in the first seconds," the official said, warning that the terrorist's success in killing Israelis could embolden others to take similar action.
