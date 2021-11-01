Israel, France to handle NSO spyware case 'discreetly', Israeli official says

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron that the alleged misuse of spyware developed by an Israeli company, including against Macron, would be handled "discreetly", an Israeli official said on Monday.

In July, several international media organizations reported Israeli cyber firm NSO Group's Pegasus spyware — which can discreetly hack personal phones — was used in hacking smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists and government officials in several countries.

TDefense Ministry oversees exports of offensive cyber tools such as Pegasus.

French newspaper Le Monde reported that Macron's phone was on a list of potential targets for surveillance using the software by Morocco, which has denied the allegation and said it did not possess Pegasus.

Macron has called for an investigation.

NSO has rejected the reports, saying they were "full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories". Pegasus was intended for use only by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime, NSO said.

Bennett and Macron met in Glasgow during the UN climate conference and spoke about global challenges, with the Iranian nuclear program at the top of the list, Bennett's office said.

An Israeli diplomatic official, who declined to be identified, said the issue of NSO was also discussed.