Houthi drone intercepted near Ramon Airport, IDF reports

The IDF reported Sunday that sirens were activated in the area of Be’er Ora in the southern Arava following the infiltration of a drone launched by the Houthis from Yemen.

The IDF reported Sunday that sirens were activated in the area of Be’er Ora in the southern Arava following the infiltration of a drone launched by the Houthis from Yemen.

The IDF reported Sunday that sirens were activated in the area of Be’er Ora in the southern Arava following the infiltration of a drone launched by the Houthis from Yemen.

In an initial statement, the IDF reported detecting the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory and said air defense systems were activated to counter the threat. Authorities urged the public to follow Home Front Command safety instructions.

In an initial statement, the IDF reported detecting the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory and said air defense systems were activated to counter the threat. Authorities urged the public to follow Home Front Command safety instructions.

, the rebels are continuing to launch drones toward Israel. At 3:50 p.m. Thursday, sirens sounded near the Ramon Airport in the Arava desert, and six minutes later also in the southern city of Eilat, amid fears of a drone launched from Yemen.

, the rebels are continuing to launch drones toward Israel. At 3:50 p.m. Thursday, sirens sounded near the Ramon Airport in the Arava desert, and six minutes later also in the southern city of Eilat, amid fears of a drone launched from Yemen.

Four days after the strike on Ramon Airport and less than 24 hours after the Israeli military bombed Houthi targets in Yemen

Four days after the strike on Ramon Airport and less than 24 hours after the Israeli military bombed Houthi targets in Yemen