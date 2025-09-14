Houthi drone intercepted near Ramon Airport, IDF reports

The IDF reported Sunday that sirens were activated in the area of Be’er Ora in the southern Arava following the infiltration of a drone launched by the Houthis from Yemen.
The drone was intercepted a few minutes later near Ramon Airport in Eilat.
On Saturday, air defenses intercepted a missile fired from Yemen after warning sirens sounded across central Israel. In an initial statement, the IDF reported detecting the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory and said air defense systems were activated to counter the threat. Authorities urged the public to follow Home Front Command safety instructions.
Four days after the strike on Ramon Airport and less than 24 hours after the Israeli military bombed Houthi targets in Yemen, the rebels are continuing to launch drones toward Israel. At 3:50 p.m. Thursday, sirens sounded near the Ramon Airport in the Arava desert, and six minutes later also in the southern city of Eilat, amid fears of a drone launched from Yemen.
At 4:11 p.m., the Home Front Command announced that “the incident has ended.” About 15 minutes later, the IDF also confirmed the end of the incident but did not clarify how it was resolved, suggesting contact with the drone was lost. The IDF said: “Following alerts in the B’ar Ora and Eilat areas, a suspicious aerial target was identified. The incident has ended.” Magen David Adom said that no rocket impacts or casualties were reported.