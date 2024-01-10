Hezbollah elite force operative killed in airstrike on southern Lebanon headquarters

A member of Hezbollah's elite Radwan force was killed overnight Wednesday in an airstrike on the organization's headquarters in Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon.
Read more:
Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced the death of another member, Naber Ahmad al-Qadri, who operated under the nom de guerre "Abu Ali" and died in his home in Kfarchouba. According to Lebanese reports, Qadri was a field commander of the terrorist organization. Hezbollah has announced 159 casualties from its ranks since the beginning of the war.
Lebanese media reported that the attacks in Kfarchouba lasted for two and a half hours. Ali Shuaib, a correspondent for Lebanese network Al Manar, also reported on attacks in the Al-Labouneh area in the south of the country.
The IDF confirmed the attack in Al-Labouneh and added, "Yesterday, IDF soldiers attacked and destroyed a Hezbollah observation post in the Al-Hiyam area in the morning hours, and soldiers attacked a military building in the Al-Naqoura area from which firing toward Israel was identified."
Qadri's apparent assassination comes on the heels of a series of high-profile targeted killings of Hamas and Hezbollah officials in Lebanon, including Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri last week in Beirut.