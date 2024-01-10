Hezbollah elite force operative killed in airstrike on southern Lebanon headquarters

A member of Hezbollah's elite Radwan force was killed overnight Wednesday in an airstrike on the organization's headquarters in Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon.

