Harris confronted by pro-Palestinian protesters, denounces Israel’s Gaza war at book tour launch

“What’s happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous and it breaks my heart,” she told a packed New York City performance center on Wednesday night after being interrupted by the first of four pro-Palestinian protesters. “Donald Trump has given (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu a blank check to do whatever he wants.”

2 View gallery Former Vice President Kamala Harris ( Photo: Saul Loeb, Reuters )

The comments came in the midst of a discussion about her new book, “107 Days,” which was released on Tuesday and details the hyperspeed campaign she launched against Trump after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Harris was initially scheduled to make one appearance at the 1,500-person capacity Times Square performance center, but her team added a second show earlier in the evening because of high interest.

Few issues have divided the nation — and the Democratic Party — more than the war in Israel.

More than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, Gaza’s Health Ministry said earlier in the month. The conflict erupted after the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.

Democratic activists in particular have condemned leaders in both parties for not pushing back harder to stop the bloodshed.

Harris on Wednesday referenced her support for New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat who has also spoken out against the war in Gaza. She said the two spoke earlier in the day.

Harris said she told him she’s “excited” about his candidacy.

“You are bringing people in, and you are showing that there are voices that want to be heard, have felt left out and are now a part of what you are doing,” she said, referencing the conversation. “And that is so powerful.”

2 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump ( Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, AFP )

Outside the venue on Wednesday night, dozens of activists protested on the sidewalk. Inside, the event veered off script several minutes after it began when a protester started shouting from the audience.

“Your legacy is genocide. The blood of the Palestinians is on your hands,” the first one, a man wearing a medical mask, yelled before being escorted out by security. Later, another woman said, “This is your fault.”

As the crowd grew angry with the disruptions, Harris called on them to “take the temperature down.”

She noted that, as vice president, she first spoke out publicly about starvation in Gaza a year and a half ago. At the time, she said, she took “a lot of heat” from the Biden administration for speaking out on the sensitive issue.

“I understand your concern and how you feel — I think I do,” she told the third protester. “And the reality of it is where we are right now didn’t have to be this way — in terms of the blank check that this president has given.”