Turkish embassy employee arrested in Tel Aviv for allegedly filming girls in beach changing rooms

A Turkish Embassy employee was arrested over the weekend after allegedly filming women and underage girls, some as young as 13, inside the women’s changing rooms at Tel Aviv’s Frishman Beach.

A Turkish Embassy employee was arrested over the weekend after allegedly filming women and underage girls, some as young as 13, inside the women’s changing rooms at Tel Aviv’s Frishman Beach.

A Turkish Embassy employee was arrested over the weekend after allegedly filming women and underage girls, some as young as 13, inside the women’s changing rooms at Tel Aviv’s Frishman Beach.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Omar Kosi, was taken into custody on Friday by officers from the Tel Aviv Central Police Station and special patrol units operating along the city’s coastline.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Omar Kosi, was taken into custody on Friday by officers from the Tel Aviv Central Police Station and special patrol units operating along the city’s coastline.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Omar Kosi, was taken into custody on Friday by officers from the Tel Aviv Central Police Station and special patrol units operating along the city’s coastline.

A police officer detains a man suspected of filming underage girls inside the women’s changing rooms at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 25, 2025. Authorities later confirmed the suspect is an employee of the Turkish Embass

A police officer detains a man suspected of filming underage girls inside the women’s changing rooms at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 25, 2025. Authorities later confirmed the suspect is an employee of the Turkish Embass

He is under investigation for suspected sexual harassment, and his detention was extended Sunday night through Monday.

He is under investigation for suspected sexual harassment, and his detention was extended Sunday night through Monday.

He is under investigation for suspected sexual harassment, and his detention was extended Sunday night through Monday.