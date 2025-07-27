Turkish embassy employee arrested in Tel Aviv for allegedly filming girls in beach changing rooms

Police say suspect, identified as Turkish Embassy staffer, caught in the act and found with explicit images on his phone; diplomatic request for house arrest at embassy denied

A Turkish Embassy employee was arrested over the weekend after allegedly filming women and underage girls, some as young as 13, inside the women’s changing rooms at Tel Aviv’s Frishman Beach.
The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Omar Kosi, was taken into custody on Friday by officers from the Tel Aviv Central Police Station and special patrol units operating along the city’s coastline.
2 View gallery
תושב זר נעצר בחשד שצילם קטינות במלתחות הנשים בחוף פרישמןתושב זר נעצר בחשד שצילם קטינות במלתחות הנשים בחוף פרישמן
A police officer detains a man suspected of filming underage girls inside the women’s changing rooms at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 25, 2025. Authorities later confirmed the suspect is an employee of the Turkish Embass
(Photo: Israel Police)
He is under investigation for suspected sexual harassment, and his detention was extended Sunday night through Monday.
According to police, an emergency call was received Friday afternoon reporting that a man had entered the women’s changing area and used his cellphone to film young girls inside. One of the complainants told police she saw a phone protruding from the door of her stall and screamed upon realizing she was being recorded.
2 View gallery
הדגל בשגרירות טורקיה בישראל הורד לחצי התורןהדגל בשגרירות טורקיה בישראל הורד לחצי התורן
The Turkish Embassy building in Tel Aviv, Israel
(Photo: Dana Kopel)
Three women have given statements to police. Municipal inspectors at the scene said they discovered explicit images on the suspect’s phone. Following his arrest, authorities confirmed he was employed by the Turkish Embassy in Israel.
The Turkish consul reportedly requested that Kosi be placed under house arrest at the embassy compound, but that request was denied. He remains in a detention facility.
