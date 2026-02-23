She toured Israel’s Knesset museum and found a statue of her late sister waiting

Eti Abrahami joined a municipal seniors’ tour to the Knesset Museum in Jerusalem’s historic Frumin House and came face to face with a surprise: a statue of her late sister, Berta Winter, the legendary Knesset cafeteria waitress of the 1950s.

“Suddenly I saw her there, and for a moment it felt as if she had come back to life,” Abrahami said. “I didn’t know there was a statue of her. I was so emotional I couldn’t sleep all night.”

5 View gallery Eti Abrahami beside the statue of her sister Berta at the Knesset Museum in Jerusalem ( Photo: Jerusalem Municipality )

Winter, who immigrated from Iraq with her parents and eight siblings, devoted her working life to Israel’s parliament. She began in the cafeteria in 1952 as a junior waitress and rose through the ranks to become the Knesset’s chief steward. She died a decade ago.

Before her death, she shared memories of her years in the building, including the first time she saw Menachem Begin and a conversation with Yosef Sprinzak, the Knesset’s first speaker, who encouraged her to pursue further studies.

5 View gallery Berta with Prime Minister Menachem Begin

5 View gallery Berta shakes hands with President Zalman Shazar

“She gave her soul to the Knesset, which was her first home,” her younger sister said proudly.

The museum, which opened several months ago and has already drawn more than 40,000 visitors, recreates the early days of Israel’s parliament, including the cafeteria where, according to legend, many real decisions were made.

Using artificial intelligence technology, visitors take part in an immersive experience that includes an escape room, a look inside a vault where the protocol on Adolf Eichmann’s capture was kept, and selfie opportunities with David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir and Begin.

5 View gallery Berta shakes hands with President Yitzhak Navon

5 View gallery Knesset cafeteria: Prime Minister Menachem Begin with Berta and fellow cafeteria staff

“The story of Berta reminds us that the Knesset was built not only on speeches and laws, but also by people who gave it their heart,” said Knesset Director-General Moshe “Chico” Edri. “The museum brings back to life not only history, but the people who made it.”

For Abrahami, the historical tour became a deeply personal moment.