Netanyahu to the citizens of Iran: 'Take to the streets – A free Iran is not a dream'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the citizens of Iran directly, in English, Tuesday night against the backdrop of the severe drought that has plagued the country for five years. In a speech broadcast on social media, Netanyahu called on the Iranian people to carry out a "revolution" against the Islamic Republic and promised: “The moment your country is free, Israel's top water experts will flood into every Iranian city bringing cutting-edge technology and know-how.”

Netanyahu opened his remarks with a greeting “from Jerusalem, to the proud people of Iran” and recalled: “Your leaders forced the 12 Day War on us, and they lost miserably. They lie through their teeth, but on rare occasions, they tell the truth. A few days ago, the Iranian president said: ‘We have problems with water, electricity, money and inflation - where don't we have a problem? There won't be any water in the dams by September or October’. He's right. Everything is collapsing.”

Netanyahu continued in his appeal to the Iranian people: “In this brutal summer heat, you don't even have clean, cold water to give your children. Such hypocrisy. Such disdain for the Iranian people. To live like this is not fair to you. It's not fair to your children.

"But I have very good news: Israel is the #1 recycler of water in the world. We recycle 90% of our waste-water. And we lead the world in desalination. We know exactly what to do so Iran can also have plentiful water."

Netanyahu recounted that almost a decade ago he opened a Farsi-language Telegram channel to teach Iranians about water management, and “100,000 Iranians joined almost instantly.” He compared Iran’s “thirst for water” to its “thirst for freedom,” and described how Israel could help: “Just imagine water skiing again in the Karaj Dam with your families. …Imagine restoring the once stunning Urmia lake in the northwest of Iran. All of this is not a dream – This can be your reality.”

He went on to accuse the Tehran regime of imposing “tyranny and poverty” over the past 46 years, and of denying basic human rights. “I have here the books of Iranians, impressive Iranian dissidents who write the truth, and speak the truth. But its published outside Iran. Such repression. Such cruelty," he said.

“You, the descendants of Cyrus the Great, deserve much more. You don’t deserve leaders who flee the country while you suffer alone during a difficult war. Neda and Navid could have brought Iran glory and gold. Instead they are killed and banished. So much money has been burnt to hell. The tyrants of Tehran preferred sending hundreds of billions of dollars not to you, to Hamas, Hezbollah to the Houthis - instead of funding your hospitals, your schools and your roads," Netanyahu also said.

Netanyahu urged citizens to “be bold and brave - to dare to dream. Take risks for freedom. For your futures. For your families. It’s worth it!"

He called on them to "take to the streets. Demand justice. Demand accountability. Protest tyranny. Build a better future for your families and for all Iranians. Do not let these fanatic mullahs ruin your lives for a minute longer.

"And know this: You are not alone. I stand with you. Israel stands with you. The entire free world stands with you."

Netanyahu concluded: “The tyrants of Tehran - so cruel, so callous, and so cowardly – They won't last long. You know that. History will record that. Soon, your country will be free. Water will be plentiful. Your economy will recover and thrive. Your children will be joyous and carefree again."

Quoting Herzl, he added: "If you will it, a free Iran is no dream. Now is the time for action. Now is the time to fight for freedom. Iran Baraye Irani. (Iran for Iranians).”

In an earlier interview with Sharon Gal on i24NEWS, Netanyahu also addressed tensions with Iran and the possibility of another attack from it: “We are constantly prepared for the possibility of Iranian action… The nuclear project has been pushed back for several good years. They have 400 kilograms of enriched uranium left – that’s a necessary but not sufficient condition for producing nuclear bombs. We are watching this very closely together with our American friends.”

In July, a severe heat wave in Iran led to widespread disruptions in water and electricity supply, with the country’s water reservoirs at their lowest level in a century. The heat struck 18 of the country’s 31 provinces, and in 10 of them, including the capital Tehran, temperatures rose above 40 degrees Celsius. In many areas, government offices were closed in an effort to save water and electricity.