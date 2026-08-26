Yair Netanyahu reportedly targeted by Iran, rushed back to Israel from Florida

Yair Netanyahu was the target of an Iranian assassination plot while living in Florida and was forced to leave for Israel immediately after the threat was uncovered, the U.S. network Newsmax reported, citing an American source.

According to the report, Israeli intelligence discovered in December that Iranian operatives were planning to assassinate the prime minister’s 35-year-old eldest son while he was living in Hallandale Beach, near Miami.

Yair Netanyahu ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

The report said an Iranian cell was already operating in the Miami area and had carried out surveillance of Netanyahu’s residence and daily routine.

Once the threat was discovered, U.S. authorities were urgently informed and Netanyahu, who was accompanied by Israeli security personnel, was instructed to leave the area immediately.

He was forced to leave his belongings behind and return to Israel, where he now lives, according to the report.

The disclosure follows comments made earlier this week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Iran had attempted to assassinate one of his children but declined to say whether the target was Yair or Avner Netanyahu.

Netanyahu used the revelation to defend the extensive security arrangements surrounding his family.

“The security is not a luxury. Without adequate protection, they could succeed,” he said.

In July, the Shin Bet extended direct security protection for Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, and his sons Yair and Avner. Under the arrangement, they are expected to continue receiving protection for five years after Netanyahu leaves office.

The alleged plot comes amid increasingly direct Iranian threats against the relatives of senior leaders.

Iranian state television this week broadcast a video targeting Barron Trump, the 20-year-old son of U.S. President Donald Trump, under the headline, “Where and how should Barron Trump be killed?” The broadcast also claimed that a $10 million bounty had been placed on him.