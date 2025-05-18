Film hospital where Bennett was, burn IDF uniforms: 'Assignments' suspected teen Iranian spy did

New details have emerged about the assignments allegedly given to Moshe Atias, the 18-year-old Israeli arrested last month on suspicion of spying for Iranian operatives. According to Israeli authorities, Atias was instructed to carry out a series of provocative and intelligence-gathering missions, including filming the hospital floor where former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was being treated.
Investigators said Atias, from the central city of Yavne, was in contact with Iranian terror elements and completed several tasks at their direction. Among them: burning Israel Defense Forces uniforms on video, photographing a secured area of a central Israel hospital, and writing vulgar slogans targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
According to the Shin Bet and police, Atias filmed the hospital wing where Bennett was hospitalized following a cardiac incident, including a room guarded by security personnel. He also allegedly carried out symbolic provocations—burning a 50-shekel bill and later an A4 paper with the phrase “Bibi's son of a b****,” as instructed by his Iranian handler.
Security officials said Atias admitted during questioning that he had performed the tasks in exchange for money. He expressed remorse, claiming he was manipulated and asserting that the intelligence he collected could be found on public platforms like Google Maps.
Atias’s attorney, Sagiv Greenfeld, said Sunday the defense has yet to receive the full evidence file. “This is a normative 18-year-old from a complex background who was exploited by foreign elements and did not understand the implications of what he was involved in,” Greenfeld said.
The incident adds to a growing list of suspected Iranian recruitment efforts targeting Israeli citizens. In recent months, indictments have been filed against other individuals accused of aiding Iranian intelligence, including a chemical plant engineer and two army reservists.
Authorities say the investigation into Atias remains ongoing.