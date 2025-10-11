Terrorist scheduled for release under ceasefire deal attacks prison guard

The detainee was arrested during the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, and is not one of the 'lifers' (prisoners serving long sentences) who are being released under the deal. He was arrested and transferred for interrogation to the Segev Shalom police station, but is expected to return to the prison and be released nonetheless — in light of a police instruction not to jeopardize the deal. However, the Israel Prison Service commissioner, Major-General Kobi Yaakobi, is demanding that he be removed from the release list.