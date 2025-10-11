Terrorist scheduled for release under ceasefire deal attacks prison guard

A prisoner scheduled for release attacked a prison service corrections officer on Saturday during the identification chain that inmates undergo at Ketziot Prison.
The detainee was arrested during the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, and is not one of the 'lifers' (prisoners serving long sentences) who are being released under the deal. He was arrested and transferred for interrogation to the Segev Shalom police station, but is expected to return to the prison and be released nonetheless — in light of a police instruction not to jeopardize the deal. However, the Israel Prison Service commissioner, Major-General Kobi Yaakobi, is demanding that he be removed from the release list.
“During an operational activity as part of the preparations in the Ketziot deportation complex a prisoner attacked a corrections officer and she required local medical treatment. A corrections unit that was with her subdued him and he was transferred to detention and investigation by the Israel Police,” the IPS said in a statement.
“The corrections forces continue to operate in the prisons and deportation complexes against the worst of the enemy even now, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon — all in order to enable the return of the hostages to Israel,” the statement also said.