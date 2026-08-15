Mass brawl erupts at Holon water park; 12 arrested, 2 guards hurt | Watch

Two security guards were lightly injured and 12 suspects were arrested Saturday after a mass brawl erupted at Yamit 2000, one of central Israel’s busiest summer water parks.

Footage published by Daniel Amram showed chairs being hurled near one of the pools as the confrontation escalated.

Mass brawl erupts at Holon water park; 12 arrested, 2 guards hurt

Holon police and officers from the Tel Aviv District arrived at the scene after receiving a report of the fight at around 3 p.m.

According to initial suspicions, the violence began with an argument between visitors and security guards who had asked them to lower the music.

A witness who told ynet dozens of people were involved in the brawl.

Police arrested 12 suspects, all residents of southern Israel, and took them to the Holon police station for questioning.