Police neglect to probe Jewish mob attack of Palestinian in east Jerusalem, family says

Jerusalem police have yet to investigate an attack on Hajj Mohamad Zahran, A 53-year-old Palestinian man living in east Jerusalem, who was attacked by a Jewish mob on Thursday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Zahran left his house to check on his car, which his neighbors told him, had been damaged, when a group of Jewish youths came towards him.

3 View gallery Hajj Mohamad Zahran ( Photo: Twitter )

One of the group’s members hit his head with an iron bar, causing him to lost consciousness.

Footage of the attack ( )

“Everything went dark,” Zahran told Ynet about the incident. “I was certain they’d kill me, the rod was sharp and you could kill someone with it easily," he said.

Zharan was evacuated to the Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Karem, where doctors told him he had a fractured skull and had to be operated on.

His daughter said that the police did not take testimonies from her or her father, and have yet to arrest any of the perpetrators. The police has not commented on her claims.

3 View gallery Police at Sheikh Jarrah ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

Violent clashes between Jewish and Palestinians began late on Thursday, when stones were hurled into a Jewish owned home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem. One of the stones hit a resident of the house, causing him moderate injuries.

Rioting further increased between the Jewish and Palestinian residents, including when far-right politician Itamar Ben Gvir arrived on the scene with his personal guards, and pulled out a gun to threaten Palestinians.

3 View gallery Far right Itamar Ben Gvir pulls a gun in east Jerusalem during clashes ( Photo: News of the World )

Confrontations continued throughout the night, and damaged were caused to an Arab vehicle and coffee shop when stones were thrown at them.

Police forces entered one of Jewish houses on the neighborhood after its owner, Tal Yoshvaiev, where some of the Jewish rioters had been hiding. Police detained the men inside, and later released Yoshvaiev.

“Large forces of police and Border Police acted in Sheikh Jarrah to stop rioting and violence on Thursday," the police said in a statement. "Some11 suspects who took part of the confrontations were arrested. Undercover forces were also on the scene, and arrested many of the suspects who took part in the riots," the statement read