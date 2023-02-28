U.S. ‘expects’ Israel to prosecute settlers over riots

The Biden administration stated on Monday that it anticipates Israel to bring criminal charges against the settlers responsible for the murderous rampage in a Palestinian town and pay damages to the Palestinians whose homes and property were damaged or destroyed.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

“We expect the Israeli government to ensure full accountability and legal prosecution of those responsible for these attacks in addition to compensation for the loss of homes and property,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing.

2 View gallery U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price ( Photo: AP )

He called the Sunday night riots by hundreds of settlers in the northern West Bank town of Huwara “completely unacceptable.”

Price also denounced the "horrific" terror attack that came before the shooting rampage that claimed the lives of two Israeli brothers as they drove through Huwara, as well as the terror shooting on Monday night that claimed the life of a 27-year-old Israeli-American.

“Accountability and justice should be pursued with equal rigor in all cases of extremist violence and equal resources dedicated to prevent such attacks and bring those responsible to justice,” Price said.

2 View gallery Damage in Huwara after settler rampage ( Photo: Ido Erez )

At the briefing, Price underlined Washington's appreciation for the statements made by President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urging Israelis to refrain from enforcing their own laws. Following that, Price was asked about the small number of coalition members who had declined to denounce the Huwara rampage and discounted an Israeli promise made during a summit in Aqaba, Jordan, to defuse tensions.

“None of these members are the prime minister of Israel,” Price said. “We work directly with the prime minister, with his team. We are going to — and this applies to governments around the world — judge governments on their actions.”



