Israel returns to standard time overnight between Saturday and Sunday, October 24-25. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, clocks move back to 1 a.m., giving everyone an extra hour of sleep. Daylight saving time returns on Friday, March 26, 2027.

Will my alarm ring at the right time?

Israel turns clocks back tonight: everything you need to know

Most smartphones update automatically, including alarms. To check, open your phone's Date & Time settings and enable automatic time and time-zone updates. The local time zone should be Jerusalem. Manual clocks and some older devices will need adjusting.

Why do clocks change?

Under Israel's Time Determination Law, as amended in 2013, daylight saving time ends on the last Sunday in October. The change means earlier sunrises and earlier sunsets, so mornings grow brighter but evenings darken sooner.

How does it affect sleep and mood?

The extra hour may be welcome, but changes in daylight can disrupt sleep patterns. Melatonin helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle and responds to darkness, while reduced winter sunlight is associated with changes in mood. Effects vary from person to person.

Why not keep daylight saving time year-round?

Supporters of permanent daylight saving time argue it provides more evening light for families and recreation. Critics point to the darker winter mornings, especially for children commuting to school. Israel has debated the idea repeatedly but has kept the twice-yearly changes.