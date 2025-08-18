'We don't want you here': Australia rejects visa for far-right Netanyahu ally

Australia’s Interior Minister Tony Burke announced Monday that the visa application of Israeli Knesset member Simcha Rothman had been denied, just a day before he was set to arrive for events with the local Jewish community.
The decision, reported by The Guardian, reverses an approval granted two weeks ago, sparking a political storm. “Our government takes a hard line on people who seek to come to our country and spread division. Under our government, Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe, and feel safe,” Burke said.
Rothman, a senior figure in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, is barred from entry for three years and can reapply only after that period. Critics accuse the ruling Labor Party of hypocrisy, alleging leniency toward Hamas supporters while blocking a prominent Israeli official.
The visa cancellation stems from claims that Rothman promotes hate and division, with Australian officials citing his opposition to a Palestinian state, calls for sovereignty and statements like “Hamas must be destroyed.”
They also argued his presence could offend the country’s Muslim community, though the cited quotes lacked extreme rhetoric. The move follows similar rejections of visas for former minister Ayelet Shaked and Israeli-American activist Hillel Fuld.
“The Australian government, sadly, has chosen to yield to terror. Yielding to terror doesn’t bring peace; it only whets their appetite,” Rothman said in a statement. “Israel learned this lesson on October 7 at a heavy cost and, sadly, Australia and its Jewish community are already experiencing the harsh price of this surrender. In the struggle between Israel and Hamas, the Australian government has sided with Hamas.”
The series of visa denials has intensified debate over Australia’s immigration policies, with opponents arguing the government prioritizes political sensitivities over free expression. Sky News Australia highlighted the abrupt reversal of Rothman’s visa, underscoring the contentious nature of the decision amid heightened global tensions.