After two quiet days, oil tanker hits mine in Strait of Hormuz

After two days without exchanges of fire with the United States, Iranian media reported Sunday afternoon that an oil tanker that had “strayed from the route” designated by Iran for passage through the

After two days without exchanges of fire with the United States, Iranian media reported Sunday afternoon that an oil tanker that had “strayed from the route” designated by Iran for passage through the

Since the ceasefire was signed, Iran has demanded that vessels cross the Strait of Hormuz only through a route it designated. When ships instead used an alternative route near the coast of Oman, Iran attacked some of them, prompting an escalation with the United States.

Since the ceasefire was signed, Iran has demanded that vessels cross the Strait of Hormuz only through a route it designated. When ships instead used an alternative route near the coast of Oman, Iran attacked some of them, prompting an escalation with the United States.

Since the ceasefire was signed, Iran has demanded that vessels cross the Strait of Hormuz only through a route it designated. When ships instead used an alternative route near the coast of Oman, Iran attacked some of them, prompting an escalation with the United States.

recently warned that if the practice continued, the United States would destroy a bridge or power plant in Iran, including in Tehran, for every ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

recently warned that if the practice continued, the United States would destroy a bridge or power plant in Iran, including in Tehran, for every ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran, however, says the tanker was damaged by a sea mine rather than a direct Iranian attack, leaving it unclear how Trump will respond. Tehran has previously warned that ships straying from the designated route would face consequences.

Iran, however, says the tanker was damaged by a sea mine rather than a direct Iranian attack, leaving it unclear how Trump will respond. Tehran has previously warned that ships straying from the designated route would face consequences.

Iran, however, says the tanker was damaged by a sea mine rather than a direct Iranian attack, leaving it unclear how Trump will respond. Tehran has previously warned that ships straying from the designated route would face consequences.