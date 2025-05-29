American Qatar lobbyist to be questioned over ‘Qatargate’ scandal

Jay Footlik , an American-Jewish lobbyist for the Qatari government, is scheduled to be questioned by Israeli police in the U.S. on June 9, as part of the ongoing “ Qatargate ” scandal investigation.

The case involves allegations of contact with a foreign agent, bribery, breach of trust and tax offenses against two close aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu : his advisor Jonatan Urich and former spokesperson Eli Feldstein.

Footlik, who has long represented Qatari interests in Washington, is reportedly paid by the Qatari embassy in the U.S. According to the allegations, he promoted Qatari interests while Israel was at war.

He allegedly paid Feldstein's salary while Feldstein was working in the Prime Minister’s Office, despite lacking security clearance. Footlik is also said to have met with Israel’s chief rabbis in an attempt to secure a letter of support for Qatar and maintained contact with the families of Israeli hostages.

A March 2019 investigation by the Israeli Shomrim outlet revealed that Footlik’s firm, ThirdCircle, signed a $2.5 million contract with the Qatari embassy in the U.S. to advance Qatar’s interests. The agreement required him to obtain written approval from the embassy for any subcontractor hired in the Middle East.

Footlik reportedly told associates that before hiring Feldstein, he conducted interviews with several Israeli PR professionals at the Norman Hotel in the U.S., ultimately choosing Feldstein. His associates claim he was unaware that Feldstein was also working for Netanyahu. They said that once Feldstein was implicated in the classified documents case, Footlik cut ties with him.

About two months ago, Israel Police contacted Footlik and summoned him for questioning by Lahav 433’s anti-corruption unit. According to reports, Footlik agreed to cooperate, but since he is based in the U.S., Israeli police considered flying out a senior investigator and possibly a Tel Aviv District Prosecutor’s Office attorney to take his testimony.

Footlik has retained attorney Uri Korb. The request to Footlik came one day after Urich and Feldstein were arrested; both have since been released to house arrest.

Another figure linked to the case is Israeli businessman Gil Birger, a Ramat Hasharon resident and owner of Birger Holdings. With business ties in Gulf states, Birger has collaborated with Footlik on various ventures. He is suspected of acting as Footlik’s financial conduit and of paying Feldstein’s salary. In a recording aired by Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, Birger admitted to doing so.

“Jay asked for my help because of VAT issues. I’ve known him for 25 years,” Birger said. “I don’t work in this field or in Israel. Jay employed him [Feldstein], not me. I just have multiple agreements with Jay.” Birger also joined Footlik in meetings with the chief rabbis and is now under investigation for alleged financial crimes and contact with a foreign agent.

Feldstein, who also faces charges in a separate case involving the leak of classified information intended to harm state security, allegedly worked in some capacity with Qatar. Investigators believe he maintained regular contact with Footlik, facilitated by an unnamed businessman who introduced them.

Through this channel, messages reportedly reached the Israeli public and even Netanyahu’s inner circle. Urich, as the PM’s head of public relations, is suspected of being aware of Feldstein’s involvement.