New bill proposes Israel collects data on all airline passengers

Israel is drafting a bill that if approved would allow the government to collect data from airlines about travelers entering or leaving the country.

According to the outline, the airlines would have to share information about the passengers that includes credit card numbers used to pay for the ticket, billing addresses, and the destination to which they are traveling.

1 צפייה בגלריה El Al planes at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Itay Blumenthal )

The proposed bill, which has not yet been submitted to the government for approval, is expected to face serious opposition once it will be up for a vote. Though supporters note that its provisions are consistent with standard passenger information collected in the United States and Europe.

The bill was reportedly initiated a few years ago due to terrorist threats, but its development was accelerated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Israel sought to track passenger movements to prevent the importation of variants into the country.

According to the bill, which is being drafted by the Justice Ministry, the Shin Bet security service, and the National Security Council, a database containing a wide range of passenger information would be created.

Among the information collected would also be the status of the trip, including where they are seated, how much luggage they check-in, and any special requests for in-flight service.

The database would also include the traveler’s complete itinerary, including connecting flights, membership in frequent flier programs, or other airline loyalty promotions, and if the ticket is one-way or includes a return itinerary.



