Sirens sound in Jordan; Iran reports US strike hit near Bushehr nuclear plant

After two nights of American bombardments and Iranian retaliatory attacks in Gulf states , the escalation continued Thursday afternoon. After sirens sounded in Bahrain and explosions were heard in Kuwait, missile alert sirens were also heard in Jordan for the first time in a long period. At the same time, Iranian media reported a strike near the Bushehr nuclear power plant and explosions in the area following U.S. attacks.

Iran’s deputy governor of Bushehr province told state media that several locations in the province, including the perimeter area of the nuclear facility, were hit in U.S. attacks, Reuters reported. Explosions were also reported in Kerman, Iran. Meanwhile, Arab media reported an attack on a U.S. warship and other American military vessels in the Persian Gulf.

Air raid sirens in Jordan

Iran’s armed forces targeted U.S. military infrastructure in Gulf states following U.S. strikes on Iran’s southern coastal and eastern provinces, further straining a three-week-old ceasefire agreement. Iran was also preparing Thursday to bury slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the country’s holiest shrine in Mashhad, in the northeast, after a week of mass funeral processions and rallies. Khamenei was killed in a U.S. airstrike on the first day of the war on February 28.

Oil prices, which had spiked amid concerns over the impact of renewed attacks on global supplies, fell back Thursday as investors weighed whether the flare-up was tactical and temporary or could signal a complete collapse of the ceasefire. The U.S. military said Wednesday its latest strikes on Iran were aimed at keeping the Strait of Hormuz open after Iran targeted three tankers in the area. The assault came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed the interim ceasefire with Iran was “over.”

Iranian officials said the U.S. attacks killed 14 people and injured 78 across five provinces on July 8 and 9, state media reported. The Fars news agency said one U.S. strike hit a rail bridge used for trade with Russia and China. Iran’s army said in a statement released by state media that it had targeted U.S. Patriot systems with drones in Kuwait, an early warning site in Qatar and a U.S. Army fuel storage site in Bahrain.

Kuwait said its armed forces engaged a cruise missile, three ballistic missiles and 10 drones in its airspace, and that one person was injured by falling shrapnel. Qatar, which hosts the largest U.S. military base in the region and has often mediated between Washington and its adversaries, including Tehran, called for a return to diplomacy. In a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also condemned attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has not claimed responsibility for the ship attacks, but analysts say Tehran uses such actions to gain leverage in negotiations. Before the war erupted on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, the Strait of Hormuz handled about a fifth of global oil supplies. Tehran has since taken effective control of the strait, allowing it to force a stalemate in its confrontation with the world’s most powerful military. “The U.S. has yet to learn that bullying and breaking its commitments no longer come without a cost. Let me be clear: If you strike, you will be struck back,” Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, wrote on X. “The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened only under Iranian arrangements, not through U.S. threats,” he added.

US strike in Iran overnight

U.S. Central Command said Wednesday its forces had struck approximately 90 Iranian military targets, including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline. “The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

“This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!” Trump wrote Wednesday on his Truth Social platform. But Trump, who was attending a NATO summit in Turkey, also said he did not believe the latest military strikes would escalate into a full-fledged conflict with Iran. “Anything that happens is going to be over very quickly ... and will only make it safer, including for oil,” he told reporters in Ankara.

Asked before the NATO summit on Wednesday whether the memorandum of understanding with Iran was over, Trump said: “It’s a very interesting question. To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them.” “If we make a deal with Iran I’m not sure that will stick,” Trump later said.