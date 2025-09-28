Former ambassador: Israel may retaliate against European consulates

Israel can simply ignore the unilateral recognition of Palestine by a number of Western countries last week, according to Amb. Alan Baker, former Israeli ambassador to Canada.
He told ILTV that Israel can point out that for the last 70 to 80 years, the United Nations has been adopting resolutions against Israel every year in the General Assembly.
“By Christmas, everybody’s forgetting this and everyone is going home, and this will probably be the same thing,” Baker said.
However, he noted another option is to take some kind of action against any country that chose this path.
“For instance, the French and various other European countries have got consulates in Jerusalem, which are remnants of the Ottoman times when they were established in order to help Christian pilgrims who were coming to the Holy Land,” Baker explained. “These consulates enjoy consulate privileges and immunities. They don't pay taxes, they don't pay for any municipal services. So these privileges and immunities can be canceled.”
Watch the full interview: