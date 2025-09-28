Former ambassador: Israel may retaliate against European consulates

Israel can simply ignore the unilateral recognition of Palestine by a number of Western countries last week, according to Amb. Alan Baker, former Israeli ambassador to Canada.

He told ILTV that Israel can point out that for the last 70 to 80 years, the United Nations has been adopting resolutions against Israel every year in the General Assembly.

“By Christmas, everybody’s forgetting this and everyone is going home, and this will probably be the same thing,” Baker said.

However, he noted another option is to take some kind of action against any country that chose this path.

