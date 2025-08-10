Daycare clown accused of tying child to chair, gluing mouth shut, filming it

A mother filed a police complaint after a clown allegedly tied her young son to a chair and glued his mouth shut during a daycare activity last week, according to the child’s mother.
Moran Bracha said the clown took the action “as a joke” after the boy repeatedly got up from his seat. The daycare teacher reportedly told Bracha the clown said, “Let’s tie him to the chair, take a photo for the mother, and say we finally managed to keep him seated.”
Bracha said the daycare director later told her the child was tied only briefly, while a supervisor described the incident as an “unfortunate joke” and a mistake. Bracha compared the response to treating the incident as if “they broke some object by accident.”
The teacher shared a photo of the child tied to the chair in the daycare’s parents’ WhatsApp group, Bracha said. After Bracha confronted the teacher, the photos were deleted from the group, reportedly to avoid making her uncomfortable.
“My heart broke, and my tears have not stopped since,” Bracha said in a Facebook post. “I can’t recover from that image.”
Police have confirmed they received the complaint and are investigating the matter.