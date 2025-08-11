Hostage talks, humanitarian aid weigh on Israel’s next Gaza moves as strategy remains unclear

Israel's ultimate plan for the assault on Gaza remains unclear, three days after the Cabinet approved a fresh offensive on Gaza City. The central Gaza refugee camps, strongholds of Hamas where hostages are believed to be held, were not mentioned in the ministers' decision and the government may once again opt for a partial release of hostages through negotiations.
In a statement released after the Security Cabinet ended its 10-hour-long meeting early on Friday, there was no mention of an occupation of the entire Gaza Strip, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of in interviews before the Cabinet convened.
The decision approved by a majority of the ministers states that the IDF will prepare to take control of Gaza City and supply humanitarian aid to the civilian population, away from the areas of fighting.
IDF officials hinted at the need for a prolonged preparation period, after the Cabinet set October 7 as a deadline, but after criticism of the timeline, Netanyahu said on Sunday that he had instructed the military to expedite preparations.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held meetings with high command to assess the operational preparedness of his troops. In a statement, the IDF said that it was discussing troop deployments, combat training and other operational needs as more countries consider an arms embargo.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned Israel's plan to expand its operations and take control of Gaza City as a "disaster" and a path to "endless war."
"This war must end now with a permanent ceasefire," Macron said in a statement, adding Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City was "a disaster of unprecedented gravity and a headlong rush into endless war."
"Israeli hostages and the people of Gaza will continue to be the primary victims of this strategy," Macron said.