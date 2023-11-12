One critically hurt, 5 wounded in Hezbollah fire





Anti-tank missile causes serious injury near Metula





One person was critically hurt and five others wounded when anti-tank missiles were fired at the Israel-Lebanon border area near Metula. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the strike saying it was in support of "our brothers in the Gaza Strip."

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The injured were a team from the Israel's Electric Company, there to repair power lines that were damaged in an earlier barrage. Three of the team were transported to the Ziv Hospital in Safed.

3 View gallery Aftermath of an anti-tank missile attack on the northern border

A military spokesperson said the IDF was returning fire and that its troops had struck a squad intending to launch anther attack.

An eye witness told Ynet that he was mere feet away when the missile struck. "Everything here was smoke and fire," he said. "Now the IDF is shelling very hard towards Lebanon," he said.

The Hezbollah affiliated Al Mayadeen channel said Israeli drones were attacking villages near the border. The Al Manar channel said there were wounded in one of the attacks.

3 View gallery IDF strikes south Lebanon Hezbollah target after anti-tank missile fire on Metula area ( Photo: Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters )

Meanwhile the IDF told residents of the northern Galilee to shelter in place and roads in the area were closed for civilian traffic. Sirens also sounded in the Western Galilee area.

3 View gallery Aftermath of an IDF strike on S. Lebanon after anti-tank missile fire on Israel ( Photo: Al Manar )

Amit Sofer, head of the Merom Hagalil Regional Council told Ynet the communities were dealing with daily security threats that take a tole. "I along with my colleagues in the regional councils in the area continue to express the call of our residents who have not yet been evacuated by the military and are taking fire on a daily basis," he said.