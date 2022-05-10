EU's nuclear coordinator heads to Tehran to salvage nuclear deal

The European Union's Iran nuclear coordinator Enrique Mora said on Tuesday he was heading to Tehran to meet Iran's negotiator Bagheri Kani to try to give new impetus to save the 2015 accord.

"Travelling again to Tehran for meetings with Bagheri Kani and other officials on the Vienna talks and other issues. Work on closing the remaining gaps of this negotiation continues," Enrique Mora said on Twitter, referring to the formal negotiation process in the Austrian capital.

Officials in Tehran confirmed Mora's visit, seeking to portray it as proof of Iran's diplomatic engagement and attention to economic problems.

Ali Shamkhani, the chair of Iran's powerful Supreme National Security Council, tweeted in Hebrew that nuclear talks were progressing and "were a sign of extreme government and official ability to deal with the most important matters."

The landmark accord in 2015 granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for strict curbs on its nuclear program. Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal four years ago, piling sanctions on Iran under a policy of "maximum pressure." In response, Iran has gradually accelerated its enrichment of uranium, including a small amount to 60% enrichment- a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels.

President Joe Biden vowed to rejoin the deal. Talks to get both sides to return to compliance began in Vienna over a year ago. But the negotiations, which also involve the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China and Russia, have stalled since breaking off in March. The sides had seemed just on the verge of a breakthrough.

Mora has played a crucial role in facilitating the negotiations, given that Iran refuses to speak directly to America. He last traveled to Tehran in late March, before heading to Washington.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Mora would be "conveying messages" from the other signatories to Tehran during his trip.

But talks in Vienna have remained at an impasse over several unresolved issues. U.S. officials have said a key hurdle involves Iranian demands that Washington lift its terrorism designation of Iran's powerful, paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine also has complicated the talks, as Moscow threatened to derail negotiations with new demands and European capitals have grown distracted by the continent's greatest humanitarian crisis since World War II.

Separately, the International Atomic Energy Agency, charged with monitoring Iran's nuclear program, has grown increasingly critical of Iran's failure to cooperate with the organization and its refusal to explain the traces of radioactive material at several undeclared nuclear sites in the country.

The agency's head, Rafael Mariano Grossi, expressed his frustration with Iran in comments to the European Parliament committees on Tuesday.